Desjardins Cuts CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$4.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday.

CareRx Stock Performance

CHHHF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. CareRx has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

