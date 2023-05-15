Stifel Nicolaus Trims CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Target Price to C$4.25

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on CareRx from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CareRx Trading Down 15.8 %

OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

