Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGIFF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

