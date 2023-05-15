Desjardins Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to C$200.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $123.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.