National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$13.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday.

Cascades Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

