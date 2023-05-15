Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of CADNF opened at $8.44 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

