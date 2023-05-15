Brokerages Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) PT at $19.00

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,499,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,496,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,499,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,496,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.