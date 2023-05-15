Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $7.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.69. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,916 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

