Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 253 Average PT from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253 ($3.19).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 230 ($2.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($2.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.47) to GBX 295 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.42. The stock has a market cap of £664.43 million, a P/E ratio of -604.00, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 194.30 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.32).

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 115 ($1.45) dividend. This is a boost from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.