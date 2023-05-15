Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $254.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $256.04 on Friday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on



Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

