Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $2.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

