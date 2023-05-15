Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

