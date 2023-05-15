Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price at $9.55

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. HSBC lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,254,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $17,981,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

