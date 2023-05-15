Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $17.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

FOJCY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

