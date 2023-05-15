Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $6.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Down 5.4 %

BZUN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $256.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

