Brokerages Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) PT at $435.00

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRKTF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Darktrace Price Performance

OTC DRKTF opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

