Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $38.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

