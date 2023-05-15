Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Price Target at $410.60

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $385.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.20. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

