Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $22.00

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. Immunic has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

