Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $26.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after buying an additional 3,454,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,733,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after buying an additional 118,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.