Analyzing Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $191.73 million 10.13 $6.48 million $0.41 187.95 ECARX $3.56 billion 0.05 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 6.51% 25.07% 11.75% ECARX N/A -54.84% -26.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Agilysys and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agilysys and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 4 0 3.00 ECARX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $91.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.06%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than ECARX.

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats ECARX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming industry for both corporate and tribal, hotels resort and cruise, foodservice management, and the restaurant, university, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

