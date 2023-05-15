Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) & Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Head-To-Head Survey

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Vallourec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vallourec 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Vallourec -7.74% -20.15% -7.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Vallourec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.42 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Vallourec $5.15 billion 0.50 -$385.68 million ($0.34) -6.68

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vallourec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallourec has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Vallourec on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vallourec

(Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded. The Mine and Forests segment includes supply charcoal to the blast furnace located in Jeceaba in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The Holding Companies and Other segment is involved in other production of tube products related activities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Meudon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.