Brokerages Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Target Price at $161.40

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

ATKR stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

