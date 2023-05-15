Head-To-Head Survey: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24% Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $579.40 million 1.14 -$10.20 million $0.01 874.00 Automatic Data Processing $16.96 billion 5.18 $2.95 billion $7.83 27.17

This table compares NerdWallet and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. Automatic Data Processing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Automatic Data Processing 2 1 2 0 2.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.95%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $237.91, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats NerdWallet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

