Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adeia and The Arena Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Adeia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adeia currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. The Arena Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.97%. Given The Arena Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than Adeia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of The Arena Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of The Arena Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adeia and The Arena Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -43.84% 18.41% 8.29% The Arena Group -29.32% N/A -31.25%

Risk & Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adeia and The Arena Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $417.71 million 2.29 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.14 The Arena Group $220.94 million 0.38 -$70.86 million ($4.07) -0.95

The Arena Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Arena Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adeia beats The Arena Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About The Arena Group

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.