Reviewing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $746.75 million 3.42 $300.23 million $5.58 7.37 Peoples Bancorp $342.63 million 1.95 $101.29 million $3.71 6.33

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 6 1 0 2.14

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 43.47% 16.89% 2.21% Peoples Bancorp 27.87% 13.75% 1.50%

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. International Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

