Analyzing Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Reserve and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

15.5% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Reserve and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $470,000.00 264.76 -$8.60 million ($0.09) -13.89 Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.62 $24.58 million $0.09 19.58

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -15.57% -15.24% Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.37% -3.71%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Gold Reserve on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

