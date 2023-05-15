Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

