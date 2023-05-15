Short Interest in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Expands By 22.3%

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,707,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,002,077 shares of company stock worth $21,349,098. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Stock Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HireRight by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HireRight by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

