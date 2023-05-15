Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$274.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYDGF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF opened at $175.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $183.60.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $637.09 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

