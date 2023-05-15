Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $9,487,000,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Verastem by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Verastem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.