Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

