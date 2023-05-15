BMO Capital Markets Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

