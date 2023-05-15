Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE BSL opened at $12.50 on Monday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

