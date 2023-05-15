Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

FTS stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.