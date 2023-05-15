Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,073,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

