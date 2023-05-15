Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,073,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.