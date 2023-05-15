Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

