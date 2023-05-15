Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

