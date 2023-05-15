StockNews.com Lowers Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a current ratio of 16.93.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.89% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.