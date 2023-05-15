Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.