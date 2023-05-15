Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

