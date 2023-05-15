SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Stories

