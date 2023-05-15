Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPRT stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,622,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,477,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

