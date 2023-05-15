Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 67.58% and a net margin of 58.15%.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of ESEA opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Euroseas by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

