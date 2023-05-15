LumiraDx (LMDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect LumiraDx to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 176.39%. On average, analysts expect LumiraDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About LumiraDx
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
