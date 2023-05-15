Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $10.20

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 0.3 %

SPWH opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Further Reading

