Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $42.50

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have commented on AB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.