Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $115.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,816,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,551,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,816,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,700,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.