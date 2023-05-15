Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $44.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at about $942,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $33.15 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $807.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.