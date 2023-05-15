Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

