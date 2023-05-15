Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

